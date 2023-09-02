How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field against Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Orioles vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Orioles vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Orioles vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Orioles vs Diamondbacks Odds
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks' 147 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 419 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 12th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- Arizona has scored 631 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.341 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks' Slade Cecconi (0-0) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
- Cecconi has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In five appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Reds
|W 5-2
|Home
|Slade Cecconi
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/28/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Bobby Miller
|8/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/30/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-0
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Ryan Pepiot
|9/1/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-2
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Cole Irvin
|9/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Slade Cecconi
|Kyle Bradish
|9/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jack Flaherty
|9/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Peter Lambert
|9/5/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Kyle Freeland
|9/6/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Chris Flexen
|9/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Slade Cecconi
|Javier Assad
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.