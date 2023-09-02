Saturday's game features the Baltimore Orioles (83-51) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (70-65) facing off at Chase Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Orioles according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 2.

The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Bradish (9-6, 3.03 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Slade Cecconi.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have won in 33, or 45.8%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 19 times in 47 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (631 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule