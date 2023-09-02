Corbin Carroll vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Corbin Carroll (.474 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Orioles.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 131 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 84 of 128 games this year (65.6%), with multiple hits on 38 occasions (29.7%).
- In 22 games this year, he has homered (17.2%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Carroll has an RBI in 44 of 128 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 53.9% of his games this year (69 of 128), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (17.2%) he has scored more than once.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.282
|AVG
|.284
|.358
|OBP
|.370
|.526
|SLG
|.520
|29
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|12
|33
|RBI
|31
|50/25
|K/BB
|52/26
|15
|SB
|25
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 150 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Bradish (9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
