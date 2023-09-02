On Saturday, Corbin Carroll (.474 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Orioles.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 131 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 84 of 128 games this year (65.6%), with multiple hits on 38 occasions (29.7%).

In 22 games this year, he has homered (17.2%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

Carroll has an RBI in 44 of 128 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 53.9% of his games this year (69 of 128), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (17.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .282 AVG .284 .358 OBP .370 .526 SLG .520 29 XBH 28 11 HR 12 33 RBI 31 50/25 K/BB 52/26 15 SB 25

Orioles Pitching Rankings