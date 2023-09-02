On Saturday, Christian Walker (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Orioles.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.524) and total hits (132) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

In 83 of 131 games this season (63.4%) Walker has had a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).

He has gone deep in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (26 of 131), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 41.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 10 contests.

He has scored at least once 59 times this season (45.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 66 .275 AVG .267 .349 OBP .344 .551 SLG .498 34 XBH 30 15 HR 14 43 RBI 46 54/26 K/BB 53/29 3 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings