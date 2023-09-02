The Arizona Wildcats (0-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Arizona Stadium.

While Arizona ranked ninth-worst in the FBS in total defense with 467.8 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation offensively, as it ranked 20th-best in the FBS (462.4 yards per game). Northern Arizona averaged 22.3 points per game offensively last year (89th in the FCS), and it allowed 29.3 points per game (76th) on the other side of the ball.

We provide more coverage below

Arizona vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona vs. Northern Arizona Key Statistics (2022)

Arizona Northern Arizona 462.4 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.1 (63rd) 467.8 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.2 (86th) 144 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 106.5 (111th) 318.4 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.6 (20th) 21 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Arizona Stats Leaders (2022)

Jayden de Laura had a passing stat line last season of 3,685 yards with a 62.5% completion rate (272-for-435), 25 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and an average of 307.1 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 74 carries for 122 yards and four TDs.

Last year, Michael Wiley ran for 771 yards on 113 carries (64.3 yards per game) and scored eight times. Wiley also collected 36 catches for 349 yards and three scores.

D.J. Williams put up 376 yards on 60 carries (31.3 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last season.

Dorian Singer hauled in 66 catches for 1,105 yards (92.1 per game) while being targeted 100 times. He also scored six touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing produced last season, catching 84 passes for 1,026 yards and seven touchdowns. He collected 85.5 receiving yards per game.

Tetairoa McMillan's stat line last year: 702 receiving yards, 39 catches, eight touchdowns, on 81 targets.

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders (2022)

RJ Martinez threw for 2,883 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

Draycen Hall racked up two rushing touchdowns on 49.9 yards per game last season. Hall was also productive in the passing game, totaling 48 catches and one touchdown over the course of the year.

George Robinson ran for 232 yards a year ago.

Coleman Owen averaged 63.5 yards on 5.6 receptions per game and compiled four receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Hendrix Johnson hauled in five touchdowns and had 669 receiving yards (60.8 ypg) in 2022.

Jamal Glaspie averaged 39 receiving yards per game on 5.1 targets per game a season ago.

