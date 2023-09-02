Alek Thomas and his .361 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (77 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish on September 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .241 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 47 of 90 games this year (52.2%), including 17 multi-hit games (18.9%).

In 7.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.4% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.3%.

He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year (32 of 90), with two or more runs eight times (8.9%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .275 AVG .213 .317 OBP .256 .450 SLG .342 13 XBH 12 3 HR 4 15 RBI 10 28/7 K/BB 39/8 2 SB 5

