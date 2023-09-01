It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football season, which includes 12 games that feature teams from the Pac-12. To ensure you don't miss any of the early-season action, see the article below for info on how to watch.

Pac-12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Florida Gators at Utah Utes 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Arizona State Sun Devils 10:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 11:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Colorado Buffaloes at TCU Horned Frogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Portland State Vikings at Oregon Ducks 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Boise State Broncos at Washington Huskies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) California Golden Bears at North Texas Mean Green 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Nevada Wolf Pack at USC Trojans 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Washington State Cougars at Colorado State Rams 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Arizona Wildcats 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UCLA Bruins 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon State Beavers at San Jose State Spartans 3:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 3 CBS (Live stream on Fubo)

