Tommy Pham vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tommy Pham -- with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on September 1 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Dodgers.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .258 with 20 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 35 walks.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 99 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.2% of them.
- In 12 games this year, he has homered (12.1%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 35.4% of his games this season, Pham has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (29.3%), including 10 multi-run games (10.1%).
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.306
|AVG
|.228
|.385
|OBP
|.310
|.537
|SLG
|.398
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|17
|24/14
|K/BB
|32/15
|3
|SB
|7
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Orioles give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Irvin (1-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
