Nick Ahmed vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Ahmed -- hitting .233 with a double, a triple, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on September 1 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .223 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Ahmed has picked up a hit in 33 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- In 65 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Ahmed has had at least one RBI in 16.9% of his games this year (11 of 65), with more than one RBI five times (7.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 13 of 65 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.256
|AVG
|.196
|.319
|OBP
|.219
|.337
|SLG
|.304
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|11
|17/8
|K/BB
|32/3
|3
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will send Irvin (1-3) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
