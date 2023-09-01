Nick Ahmed -- hitting .233 with a double, a triple, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on September 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .223 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.

Ahmed has picked up a hit in 33 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

In 65 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Ahmed has had at least one RBI in 16.9% of his games this year (11 of 65), with more than one RBI five times (7.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 13 of 65 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .256 AVG .196 .319 OBP .219 .337 SLG .304 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 11 17/8 K/BB 32/3 3 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings