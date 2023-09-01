The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .234 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Longoria has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (18.3%), homering in 5.6% of his plate appearances.

Longoria has driven home a run in 18 games this year (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 21 of 60 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .271 AVG .200 .309 OBP .287 .565 SLG .389 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 9 30/6 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings