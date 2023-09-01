The Baltimore Orioles (83-50) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-65) to start a three-game series at Chase Field, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET on Friday. The Orioles are on the back of a series victory over the White Sox, and the Diamondbacks a series loss to the Dodgers.

The probable starters are Cole Irvin (1-3) for the Orioles and Zach Davies (1-5) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts over 62 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 30-year-old has put up a 6.93 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .289 to his opponents.

Davies has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Davies will look to pick up his eighth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Irvin

The Orioles will send Irvin (1-3) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 4.78 ERA this season with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 19 games.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Irvin has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

