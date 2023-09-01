Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Adley Rutschman, Corbin Carroll and others in the Baltimore Orioles-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 129 hits with 25 doubles, eight triples, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 40 stolen bases.

He's slashing .281/.363/.521 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Aug. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 27 2-for-3 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Reds Aug. 26 2-for-3 3 0 0 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 130 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs, 55 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .269/.345/.518 slash line so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cole Irvin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Irvin Stats

The Orioles will send Cole Irvin (1-3) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Irvin will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 19 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Irvin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 25 6.0 6 4 4 5 1 at Athletics Aug. 19 5.0 4 1 1 3 1 at Mariners Aug. 12 5.0 2 0 0 6 1 vs. Mets Aug. 6 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Aug. 4 1.0 1 1 0 2 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Cole Irvin's player props with BetMGM.

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 135 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 72 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .274/.366/.421 so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 29 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 123 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 48 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .258/.328/.493 so far this year.

Santander has picked up at least one hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with three doubles, five home runs, a walk and 15 RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 29 2-for-5 0 0 4 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 28 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander or other Orioles players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.