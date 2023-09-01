The Baltimore Orioles (83-50) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-65) will match up on Friday, September 1 at Chase Field, with Cole Irvin getting the nod for the Orioles and Zach Davies toeing the rubber for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Orioles are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +100 odds to upset. The total for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Irvin - BAL (1-3, 4.78 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (1-5, 6.93 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 44, or 71%, of those games.

The Orioles have a record of 41-14 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (74.5% winning percentage).

Baltimore has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (45.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 22 times in 58 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Pham 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

