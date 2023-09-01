Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field on Friday at Chase Field against Cole Irvin, who is the named starter for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 145 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Arizona ranks 12th in the majors with a .417 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 627 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.343 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zach Davies (1-5) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In 13 starts this season, Davies has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Reds L 8-7 Home Zach Davies Fernando Cruz 8/27/2023 Reds W 5-2 Home Slade Cecconi Graham Ashcraft 8/28/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 8/29/2023 Dodgers L 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 8/30/2023 Dodgers L 7-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ryan Pepiot 9/1/2023 Orioles - Home Zach Davies Cole Irvin 9/2/2023 Orioles - Home Slade Cecconi Kyle Bradish 9/3/2023 Orioles - Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 9/4/2023 Rockies - Home Merrill Kelly Peter Lambert 9/5/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Freeland 9/6/2023 Rockies - Home Zach Davies Chris Flexen

