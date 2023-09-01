How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field on Friday at Chase Field against Cole Irvin, who is the named starter for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Orioles vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Orioles vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Orioles vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Orioles vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|Orioles vs Diamondbacks Odds
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks' 145 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.
- Arizona ranks 12th in the majors with a .417 team slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- Arizona has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 627 (4.7 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.343 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zach Davies (1-5) for his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
- He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- In 13 starts this season, Davies has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Reds
|L 8-7
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Fernando Cruz
|8/27/2023
|Reds
|W 5-2
|Home
|Slade Cecconi
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/28/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Bobby Miller
|8/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/30/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-0
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Ryan Pepiot
|9/1/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Cole Irvin
|9/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Slade Cecconi
|Kyle Bradish
|9/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jack Flaherty
|9/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Peter Lambert
|9/5/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Kyle Freeland
|9/6/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Chris Flexen
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.