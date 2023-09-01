Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 1
Friday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (83-50) and Arizona Diamondbacks (69-65) going head to head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on September 1.
The Orioles will give the nod to Cole Irvin (1-3) versus the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies (1-5).
Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 7, Diamondbacks 6.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 32, or 45.1%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Arizona has been victorious 22 times in 58 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Arizona scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (627 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 26
|Reds
|L 8-7
|Zach Davies vs Fernando Cruz
|August 27
|Reds
|W 5-2
|Slade Cecconi vs Graham Ashcraft
|August 28
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Zac Gallen vs Bobby Miller
|August 29
|@ Dodgers
|L 9-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 30
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-0
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ryan Pepiot
|September 1
|Orioles
|-
|Zach Davies vs Cole Irvin
|September 2
|Orioles
|-
|Slade Cecconi vs Kyle Bradish
|September 3
|Orioles
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Jack Flaherty
|September 4
|Rockies
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Peter Lambert
|September 5
|Rockies
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Kyle Freeland
|September 6
|Rockies
|-
|Zach Davies vs Chris Flexen
