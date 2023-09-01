Corbin Carroll vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .774 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on September 1 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.363) and total hits (129) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 10th in slugging.
- In 65.4% of his games this season (83 of 127), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (29.1%) he recorded at least two.
- In 22 games this season, he has homered (17.3%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 44 games this year (34.6%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 69 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and 22 of those games included multiple runs.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|62
|.278
|AVG
|.284
|.356
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.520
|28
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|12
|33
|RBI
|31
|50/25
|K/BB
|52/26
|15
|SB
|25
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will send Irvin (1-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
