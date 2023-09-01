On Friday, Christian Walker (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 55 walks while batting .269.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 82 of 130 games this season, with multiple hits 36 times.

In 25 games this season, he has gone deep (19.2%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).

Walker has picked up an RBI in 53 games this year (40.8%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (14.6%).

He has scored in 58 of 130 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 66 .272 AVG .267 .347 OBP .344 .539 SLG .498 33 XBH 30 14 HR 14 41 RBI 46 53/26 K/BB 53/29 3 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings