Christian Walker vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Christian Walker (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 55 walks while batting .269.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 82 of 130 games this season, with multiple hits 36 times.
- In 25 games this season, he has gone deep (19.2%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 53 games this year (40.8%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (14.6%).
- He has scored in 58 of 130 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|66
|.272
|AVG
|.267
|.347
|OBP
|.344
|.539
|SLG
|.498
|33
|XBH
|30
|14
|HR
|14
|41
|RBI
|46
|53/26
|K/BB
|53/29
|3
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
