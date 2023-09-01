Arizona BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Arizona BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.
If you're looking to wager on a game game today but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!
Games to Bet on Today
Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- TV Channel: ESPN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Golden Knights (-175)
- Moneyline Underdog: Kraken (+145)
- Total: 6
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Penguins (-250)
- Moneyline Underdog: Blackhawks (+195)
- Total: 6.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Astros (+115)
- Total: 8
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3)
- Middle Tennessee Moneyline: -160
- Louisiana Tech Moneyline: +130
- Total: 54.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Moneyline Favorite: Lightning (-160)
- Moneyline Underdog: Predators (+135)
- Total: 6.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Orioles (+115)
- Total: 9
Liberty Flames vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Jacksonville State (-6.5)
- Jacksonville State Moneyline: -250
- Liberty Moneyline: +200
- Total: 56.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Boone, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)
- Appalachian State Moneyline: -250
- Coastal Carolina Moneyline: +200
- Total: 61.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.