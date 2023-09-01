Arizona BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Arizona BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.
Wanting to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest.
Games to Bet on Today
Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: BSDET, YES (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Nets (-6.5)
- Nets Moneyline: -275
- Pistons Moneyline: +220
- Total: 232.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Rockets (-3.5)
- Rockets Moneyline: -155
- Pacers Moneyline: +125
- Total: 237.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Clippers (-10.5)
- Clippers Moneyline: -650
- Hornets Moneyline: +450
- Total: 228.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: BSOK, BSN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Thunder (-3.5)
- Thunder Moneyline: -160
- Timberwolves Moneyline: +135
- Total: 225.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: BSSW, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Jazz (-2.5)
- Jazz Moneyline: -145
- Spurs Moneyline: +120
- Total: 242.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bulls (-1.5)
- Bulls Moneyline: -120
- Hawks Moneyline: +100
- Total: 234.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Texas State Bobcats vs. Rice Owls
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Location: University Park, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Rice (-3.5)
- Rice Moneyline: -185
- Texas State Moneyline: +150
- Total: 59.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Kansas Jayhawks vs. UNLV Rebels
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: UNLV (-13.5)
- UNLV Moneyline: -500
- Kansas Moneyline: +375
- Total: 67.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Bowling Green Falcons vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Minnesota (-3.5)
- Minnesota Moneyline: -175
- Bowling Green Moneyline: +145
- Total: 39.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT, BSFL (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Magic (-7.5)
- Magic Moneyline: -300
- Wizards Moneyline: +230
- Total: 237.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.