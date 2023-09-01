Arizona BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Arizona BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
If you're looking to put money on a game matchup today but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
Looking for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.
Games to Bet on Today
Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Tarleton State Texans
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Stephenville, Texas
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Tarleton State (-4.5)
- Tarleton State Moneyline: -210
- Jacksonville State Moneyline: +170
- Total: 127.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Chicago State Cougars
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Chicago State (-3.5)
- Chicago State Moneyline: -165
- UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline: +140
- Total: 144.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Asheville, North Carolina
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: UNC Asheville (-13.5)
- UNC Asheville Moneyline: -1200
- South Carolina State Moneyline: +725
- Total: 149.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Moneyline Favorite: Jets (-250)
- Moneyline Underdog: Canadiens (+200)
- Total: 6
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Murray State Racers vs. Little Rock Trojans
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Little Rock (-1.5)
- Little Rock Moneyline: -120
- Murray State Moneyline: +100
- Total: 151.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Portland State Vikings vs. Fresno State Bulldogs
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Fresno, California
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Spread Favorite: Fresno State (-3.5)
- Fresno State Moneyline: -190
- Portland State Moneyline: +155
- Total: 141.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
UCSD Tritons vs. Sacramento State Hornets
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Sacramento State (-1.5)
- Sacramento State Moneyline: -115
- UCSD Moneyline: -105
- Total: 137.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW,BSSWX,NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Stars (-190)
- Moneyline Underdog: Kraken (+155)
- Total: 6
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: BSN,BSWI,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Penguins (-115)
- Moneyline Underdog: Wild (-105)
- Total: 6
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Delaware State Hornets vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Wake Forest (-20.5)
- Wake Forest Moneyline: -10000
- Delaware State Moneyline: +1600
- Total: 141.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.