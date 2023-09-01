Arizona BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

Have the desire to put money on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games in Arizona Today

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Northern Colorado Bears

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Northern Colorado (-6.5)

Northern Colorado (-6.5) Total: 149.5

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Grand Canyon (-7.5)

Grand Canyon (-7.5) Total: 139.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.