How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Wanting to put money on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Looking for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games in Arizona Today

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: Space City Home Network, AZFamily (Watch on Fubo)

Space City Home Network, AZFamily (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Suns (-1.5)

Suns (-1.5) Suns Moneyline: -125

-125 Rockets Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 224.5

Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona TV Channel: ALT,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

ALT,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Avalanche (-160)

Avalanche (-160) Moneyline Underdog: Coyotes (+135)

Coyotes (+135) Total: 6.5

