The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .240 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this season (46 of 89), with more than one hit 17 times (19.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 89), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this year (22 of 89), with two or more RBI three times (3.4%).

He has scored in 32 games this season (36.0%), including eight multi-run games (9.0%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .273 AVG .213 .317 OBP .256 .453 SLG .342 13 XBH 12 3 HR 4 15 RBI 10 28/7 K/BB 39/8 2 SB 5

