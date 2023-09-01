Alek Thomas vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .240 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this season (46 of 89), with more than one hit 17 times (19.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 89), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this year (22 of 89), with two or more RBI three times (3.4%).
- He has scored in 32 games this season (36.0%), including eight multi-run games (9.0%).
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Orioles
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.273
|AVG
|.213
|.317
|OBP
|.256
|.453
|SLG
|.342
|13
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|28/7
|K/BB
|39/8
|2
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin (1-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Aug. 25 against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.78 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
