The WNBA schedule on Thursday includes the Connecticut Sun (24-11) hosting Brianna Turner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-26) at Mohegan Sun Arena, with the matchup starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Connecticut enters this game after an 83-68 win against Los Angeles. The Sun's leading scorer was Alyssa Thomas, who ended the game with 17 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Phoenix lost to Atlanta 94-76 in their last game. Sug Sutton (20 PTS, 5 AST, 85.7 FG%, 3-3 from 3PT) ended the game as Phoenix's top scorer.

Sun vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-1200 to win)

Sun (-1200 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+750 to win)

Mercury (+750 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-12.5)

Sun (-12.5) What's the over/under?: 156.5

156.5 When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Mercury Season Stats

Offensively, the Mercury are the worst squad in the league (76.6 points per game). On defense, they are seventh (83.8 points allowed per game).

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in rebounds (30.7 per game) and fourth in rebounds allowed (33.9).

The Mercury are sixth in the league in assists (19.3 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the league in turnovers committed (15.2 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.3).

Beyond the arc, the Mercury are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.7). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 31.8%.

Phoenix is fifth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (35.7%).

Mercury Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Mercury are putting up more points at home (79.2 per game) than away (73.9). And they are allowing less at home (79.6) than on the road (88.2).

At home Phoenix averages 32.0 rebounds per game, 2.7 more than on the road (29.3). It concedes 32.7 rebounds per game at home, 2.4 fewer than on the road (35.1).

At home the Mercury are collecting 19.4 assists per game, 0.3 more than on the road (19.1).

At home Phoenix commits 15.4 turnovers per game, 0.4 more than away (15.0). It forces 11.9 turnovers per game at home, 0.7 fewer than on the road (12.6).

At home the Mercury sink 6.9 treys per game, 0.4 more than away (6.5). They shoot 32.0% from beyond the arc at home, 0.5% higher than on the road (31.5%).

This season Phoenix is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (8.2). The team also allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (37.5%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have won six, or 22.2%, of the 27 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Mercury have not won as an underdog of +750 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Phoenix is 12-22-0 against the spread this season.

As a 12.5-point underdog or greater, Phoenix has one win ATS (1-4) this year.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies an 11.8% chance of a victory for the Mercury.

