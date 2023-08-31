The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium.

Arizona State ranked 79th in scoring offense (26.1 points per game) and 107th in scoring defense (31.4 points allowed per game) last year. Southern Utah put up 30.1 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 44th in the FCS. On defense, it ranked 65th, surrendering 27.9 points per game.

Read on below for all the details on how to watch this game on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State vs. Southern Utah Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State vs. Southern Utah Key Statistics (2022)

Arizona State Southern Utah 387.4 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.9 (50th) 422.3 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.1 (94th) 135.3 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.9 (87th) 252.2 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.0 (29th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 12 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Arizona State Stats Leaders (2022)

Emory Jones' previous season stat line: 1,536 passing yards (128.0 per game), 125-for-198 (63.1%), seven touchdowns and four picks.

Last year Xazavian Valladay took 215 carries for 1,192 yards (99.3 per game) and scored 16 touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 37 passes for 289 yards (24.1 per game) and scored two TDs.

Daniyel Ngata put up 272 yards on 54 carries (22.7 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

In the previous season, Elijhah Badger grabbed 70 passes (on 98 targets) for 866 yards (72.2 per game). He also found the end zone seven times.

Giovanni Sanders also impressed receiving last season. He collected 40 receptions for 500 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 55 times.

Jalin Conyers grabbed 38 passes on 48 targets for 425 yards and five touchdowns, compiling 35.4 receiving yards per game.

Southern Utah Stats Leaders (2022)

Justin Miller threw for 2,824 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.

Braedon Wissler racked up one rushing touchdown on 38.4 yards per game last season. Wissler was also productive in the passing game, tallying 33 catches over the course of the year.

Isaiah Wooden ran for two rushing touchdowns and 253 yards a year ago. Wooden also was efficient as a receiver, tallying 38 receptions for 778 yards with six touchdowns.

Tim Patrick Jr. averaged 31.0 receiving yards on 3.8 targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

Ethan Bollingbroke averaged 30.0 receiving yards per game on 3.3 targets per game a season ago.

