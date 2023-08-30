After hitting .238 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Ryan Pepiot) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

Ryan Pepiot TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is hitting .258 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 35 walks.

In 56 of 98 games this year (57.1%) Pham has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

In 12.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Pham has driven home a run in 35 games this year (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 29 of 98 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 12 .306 AVG .213 .385 OBP .269 .537 SLG .426 13 XBH 5 6 HR 2 17 RBI 7 24/14 K/BB 16/4 3 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings