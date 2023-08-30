The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

Ryan Pepiot TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .253 with 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

In 79 of 118 games this year (66.9%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 19 games this year (16.1%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has an RBI in 44 of 118 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 58 .248 AVG .259 .307 OBP .297 .486 SLG .431 28 XBH 22 11 HR 9 36 RBI 32 49/18 K/BB 34/9 3 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings