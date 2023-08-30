After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Ryan Pepiot) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

Ryan Pepiot TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .479, fueled by 49 extra-base hits.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Marte will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer over the course of his last games.

In 89 of 124 games this season (71.8%) Marte has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (26.6%).

In 20 games this season, he has gone deep (16.1%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Marte has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (34.7%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those games (13.7%).

He has scored in 60 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 63 .296 AVG .254 .374 OBP .339 .487 SLG .472 23 XBH 26 9 HR 12 28 RBI 40 39/28 K/BB 50/30 3 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings