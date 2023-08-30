Jace Peterson vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson (batting .182 in his past 10 games, with two triples, two walks and four RBI), battle starter Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is batting .215 with seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks.
- Peterson has recorded a hit in 56 of 113 games this season (49.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (10.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.4% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this year (18.6%), Peterson has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 113 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|11
|.179
|AVG
|.172
|.280
|OBP
|.250
|.279
|SLG
|.172
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|2
|41/20
|K/BB
|11/2
|8
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pepiot gets the call to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
