Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .320 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Ryan Pepiot on the hill, on August 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

Ryan Pepiot TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .271 with 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 51 walks.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 109 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.8% of those games.

He has gone deep in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has an RBI in 30 of 109 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .244 AVG .298 .352 OBP .390 .381 SLG .417 15 XBH 13 3 HR 3 19 RBI 23 37/27 K/BB 30/24 10 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings