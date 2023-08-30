The Los Angeles Dodgers (82-49) will try to keep a three-game winning streak alive when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-64) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Ryan Pepiot for the Dodgers and Brandon Pfaadt (1-6) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pepiot - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (1-6, 5.91 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt (1-6 with a 5.91 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.91, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .272 against him.

Pfaadt is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.

Pfaadt is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Dodgers

He will take the hill against a Dodgers offense that ranks 11th in the league with 1143 total hits (on a .257 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .461 (second in the league) with 206 total home runs (second in MLB action).

Pfaadt has thrown 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out five against the Dodgers this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Pepiot

Pepiot will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.

The 26-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.

