The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Corbin Carroll -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 145 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Arizona is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 627 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.340 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Brandon Pfaadt (1-6) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Pfaadt will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Reds W 10-8 Home Brandon Pfaadt Hunter Greene 8/26/2023 Reds L 8-7 Home Zach Davies Fernando Cruz 8/27/2023 Reds W 5-2 Home Slade Cecconi Graham Ashcraft 8/28/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 8/29/2023 Dodgers L 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 8/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Pfaadt Ryan Pepiot 9/1/2023 Orioles - Home Zach Davies Cole Irvin 9/2/2023 Orioles - Home Slade Cecconi Kyle Bradish 9/3/2023 Orioles - Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 9/4/2023 Rockies - Home Merrill Kelly Peter Lambert 9/5/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Freeland

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.