Wednesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (82-49) and Arizona Diamondbacks (69-64) squaring off at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on August 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Ryan Pepiot to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (1-6) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 32, or 45.7%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 13 offense in the majors, scoring 4.7 runs per game (627 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule