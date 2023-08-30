Corbin Carroll vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (.525 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 161 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Pepiot. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 129 hits and an OBP of .364 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 83 of 126 games this year (65.9%), including 37 multi-hit games (29.4%).
- He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- Carroll has driven in a run in 44 games this year (34.9%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 54.8% of his games this year (69 of 126), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (17.5%) he has scored more than once.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|61
|.278
|AVG
|.288
|.356
|OBP
|.372
|.522
|SLG
|.527
|28
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|12
|33
|RBI
|31
|50/25
|K/BB
|51/26
|15
|SB
|24
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pepiot will take the mound to start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
