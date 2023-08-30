Christian Walker vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .269 with 34 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 55 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 49th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- In 81 of 129 games this season (62.8%) Walker has had a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).
- Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 25 of them (19.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 53 games this year (41.1%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (14.7%).
- In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (6.2%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|65
|.272
|AVG
|.267
|.347
|OBP
|.345
|.539
|SLG
|.502
|33
|XBH
|30
|14
|HR
|14
|41
|RBI
|46
|53/26
|K/BB
|52/29
|3
|SB
|5
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pepiot makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
