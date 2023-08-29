The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks while batting .257.

Pham has picked up a hit in 55 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (12.4%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.1% of his games this season, Pham has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (29.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .273 AVG .205 .319 OBP .250 .409 SLG .432 4 XBH 5 1 HR 2 10 RBI 7 10/2 K/BB 15/3 4 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings