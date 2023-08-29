On Tuesday, Nick Ahmed (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .223 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

In 32 of 63 games this season (50.8%) Ahmed has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (12.7%).

In 63 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Ahmed has driven home a run in 11 games this season (17.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (20.6%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .256 AVG .194 .319 OBP .210 .337 SLG .306 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 11 17/8 K/BB 30/2 3 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings