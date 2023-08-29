Two sliding squads meet when the Atlanta Dream (16-19) host the Phoenix Mercury (9-25) on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Dream will look to halt a three-game losing streak against the Mercury, losers of five consecutive games.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Mercury vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Dream (-8.5) 160.5 -410 +320 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Dream (-8.5) 159.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Dream (-8.5) 160.5 -400 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Mercury vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Dream have won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • The Mercury have won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 21 times.
  • Atlanta has been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-7 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 14 out of the Dream's 34 games this season have hit the over.
  • A total of 13 Mercury games this year have gone over the point total.

