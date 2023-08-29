The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .256.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 76th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

In 79 of 117 games this season (67.5%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 44 games this year (37.6%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (36.8%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 57 .248 AVG .263 .307 OBP .302 .486 SLG .439 28 XBH 22 11 HR 9 36 RBI 32 49/18 K/BB 34/9 3 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings