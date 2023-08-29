Ketel Marte vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ketel Marte -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on August 29 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .838, fueled by an OBP of .357 and a team-best slugging percentage of .481 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has reached base via a hit in 88 games this season (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (20 of 123), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has driven home a run in 43 games this year (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 48.8% of his games this season (60 of 123), with two or more runs 18 times (14.6%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|62
|.296
|AVG
|.254
|.374
|OBP
|.341
|.487
|SLG
|.475
|23
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|40
|39/28
|K/BB
|50/30
|3
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Dodgers will send Kershaw (11-4) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander threw two innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 35-year-old has put up a 2.52 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
