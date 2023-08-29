Ketel Marte -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on August 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .838, fueled by an OBP of .357 and a team-best slugging percentage of .481 this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Marte has reached base via a hit in 88 games this season (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (20 of 123), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has driven home a run in 43 games this year (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 48.8% of his games this season (60 of 123), with two or more runs 18 times (14.6%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 62 .296 AVG .254 .374 OBP .341 .487 SLG .475 23 XBH 26 9 HR 12 28 RBI 40 39/28 K/BB 50/30 3 SB 3

