Gabriel Moreno and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw on August 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .286 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.

In 59.3% of his games this year (48 of 81), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (29.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 81), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.6% of his games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 27.2% of his games this year (22 of 81), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 37 .311 AVG .260 .356 OBP .298 .370 SLG .458 7 XBH 14 0 HR 6 14 RBI 26 30/11 K/BB 30/7 3 SB 1

