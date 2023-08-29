Evan Longoria vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .235 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Longoria has picked up a hit in 29 of 58 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Longoria has driven home a run in 18 games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 21 games this season (36.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.271
|AVG
|.200
|.309
|OBP
|.292
|.565
|SLG
|.400
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|9
|30/6
|K/BB
|30/11
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (11-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.52 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw two innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.52, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .211 batting average against him.
