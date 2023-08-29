The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .235 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Longoria has picked up a hit in 29 of 58 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Longoria has driven home a run in 18 games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 21 games this season (36.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .271 AVG .200 .309 OBP .292 .565 SLG .400 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 9 30/6 K/BB 30/11 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings