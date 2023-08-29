The Los Angeles Dodgers (81-49) are looking for continued production from a hitter on a roll against the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-63) on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium. James Outman is on a two-game homer streak.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (11-4, 2.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Merrill Kelly (10-5, 3.10 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (11-4, 2.52 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (10-5, 3.10 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

The 34-year-old has amassed a 3.10 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings over 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.

Kelly heads into this game with 15 quality starts under his belt this season.

Kelly will try to extend a 23-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Merrill Kelly vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has a collective .255 batting average, and is 12th in the league with 1127 total hits and second in MLB action with 731 runs scored. They have the second-ranked slugging percentage (.458) and are second in all of MLB with 204 home runs.

Kelly has a 2.35 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in 15 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .268 batting average over three appearances.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers' Kershaw (11-4) will make his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw two innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 2.52 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .211.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Kershaw has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 626 runs this season, which ranks 12th in MLB. They are batting .254 for the campaign with 144 home runs, 20th in the league.

The left-hander has faced the Diamondbacks two times this season, allowing them to go 11-for-45 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI in 12 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.