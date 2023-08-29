Mookie Betts and Corbin Carroll are two of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday (at 10:10 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 25 doubles, eight triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 63 RBI (127 total hits). He's also stolen 39 bases.

He's slashing .281/.363/.518 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 27 2-for-3 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Reds Aug. 26 2-for-3 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Reds Aug. 25 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 129 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .270/.344/.521 on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds Aug. 25 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Kershaw Stats

The Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw (11-4) will make his 20th start of the season.

He has 11 quality starts in 19 chances this season.

In 19 starts this season, Kershaw has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Aug. 24 2.0 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 16 5.0 3 1 1 2 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 27 6.0 1 0 0 2 1 at Angels Jun. 20 7.0 5 0 0 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Betts has 36 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 74 walks and 93 RBI (152 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .312/.406/.606 slash line so far this season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Red Sox Aug. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 25 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 178 hits with 51 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 59 walks and 88 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .344/.418/.589 so far this season.

Freeman takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .455 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 at Red Sox Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 25 4-for-5 3 0 1 5 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

