The Los Angeles Dodgers (81-49) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-63) will match up on Tuesday, August 29 at Dodger Stadium, with Clayton Kershaw starting for the Dodgers and Merrill Kelly taking the mound for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +155 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total is listed in the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (11-4, 2.52 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (10-5, 3.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Diamondbacks' matchup versus the Dodgers but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Diamondbacks (+155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to beat the Dodgers with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.50.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Christian Walker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 68, or 63%, of the 108 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 23-12 (65.7%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Dodgers have a 7-3 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 32, or 46.4%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 3-4 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Pham 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+165) Christian Walker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.