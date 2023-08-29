Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and starter Merrill Kelly on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers have been listed as -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+170). The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -210 +170 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (46.4%) in those contests.

Arizona is 3-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 57 of its 132 games with a total.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-5-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-32 34-31 24-25 45-38 47-45 22-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.