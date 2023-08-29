Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (81-49) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-63) at 10:10 PM (on August 29). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Dodgers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Clayton Kershaw (11-4) for the Dodgers and Merrill Kelly (10-5) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 3.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (46.4%) in those contests.

This season, Arizona has been victorious three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (626 total, 4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule