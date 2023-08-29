Buddy Kennedy is back in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles DodgersAugust 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 24, when he went 0-for-3 against the Reds.

Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Buddy Kennedy At The Plate

Kennedy is batting .105 with four walks.

Twice in eight games this year, Kennedy has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Kennedy has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 .000 AVG .250 .154 OBP .455 .000 SLG .250 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 2/2 K/BB 2/2 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings