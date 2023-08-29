Buddy Kennedy vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Buddy Kennedy is back in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles DodgersAugust 29 at 10:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 24, when he went 0-for-3 against the Reds.
Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Buddy Kennedy At The Plate
- Kennedy is batting .105 with four walks.
- Twice in eight games this year, Kennedy has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Kennedy has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in one of eight games.
Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.250
|.154
|OBP
|.455
|.000
|SLG
|.250
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|2/2
|K/BB
|2/2
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed two innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 35-year-old has a 2.52 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
