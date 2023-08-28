Tommy Pham vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tommy Pham -- 2-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on August 28 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Reds.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks while batting .260.
- In 55 of 96 games this season (57.3%) Pham has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (21.9%).
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (12.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Pham has driven home a run in 35 games this season (36.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 29 games this season (30.2%), including 10 multi-run games (10.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|10
|.306
|AVG
|.225
|.385
|OBP
|.273
|.537
|SLG
|.475
|13
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|7
|24/14
|K/BB
|14/3
|3
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.