The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to 48 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 38th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Marte has gotten a hit in 87 of 122 games this year (71.3%), with more than one hit on 33 occasions (27.0%).

Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (16.4%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has driven home a run in 43 games this year (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 49.2% of his games this year (60 of 122), with two or more runs 18 times (14.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 61 .296 AVG .253 .374 OBP .338 .487 SLG .473 23 XBH 25 9 HR 12 28 RBI 40 39/28 K/BB 49/29 3 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings