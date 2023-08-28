Ketel Marte vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to 48 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 38th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 87 of 122 games this year (71.3%), with more than one hit on 33 occasions (27.0%).
- Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (16.4%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has driven home a run in 43 games this year (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 49.2% of his games this year (60 of 122), with two or more runs 18 times (14.8%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|61
|.296
|AVG
|.253
|.374
|OBP
|.338
|.487
|SLG
|.473
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|40
|39/28
|K/BB
|49/29
|3
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.86 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
